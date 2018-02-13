Luton chief will relish the challenge of in-form Red Devils

Hatters boss Nathan Jones insisted his side will relish the chance to face League Two’s in-form side Crawley Town this evening.

Under the guidance of former Australian international Harry Kewell, the Red Devils have put together a superb run of form, with four straight wins to make it seven victories out of eight and climb to within four points of the play-offs.

We’re looking forward to it, we like these games, and I’m sure they’re going to relish that I know our players will. Nathan Jones

Jones said: “We’ll relish the opportunity of playing against Crawley because I’ll give them full credit and as much respect as I would give any other team.

“They’re a good side, they have threats, they have a young, up-and-coming manager, who’s making his mark at the club, so it’s a big game.

“But they’re all big games now. Everyone’s either playing to try and get in the play-offs, to avoid relegation, to go up automatically, it’s such a league like that where it’s all tight.

“We’re looking forward to it, we like these games, and I’m sure they’re going to relish that, as I know our players will.

“So it should prove to be a good, entertaining game.”

It had looked like Crawley would be destined for a season of struggle after picking up just four wins in their opening 18 games.

However, a remarkable change in fortunes has seen then claim 10 victories from their next 14 fixtures to fly up the table.

Jones continued: “They are in wonderfully good form.

“We watched them at Notts County the other day, watched them at Chesterfield and I watched them against Grimsby. so they’re in real, real good form.

“Credit their manager Harry Kewell, he’s really done a good job there and obviously taking over, it would have taken time for his ideas to filter through to the players and so on.

“But they seem to be doing that and he’s doing a wonderful job there.

“There’ll be a difficult side to play against, they recruited well in the window, they’ve got good players, so will be a very, very tough game.

“But playing Luton’s a tough game and I’m sure he’ll know that.”

Crawley have picked up wins against both second and fourth placed teams Accrington and Notts Cuunty in recent weeks, so should have no fear in heading to Kenilworth Road.

However, Jones knows facing Luton is a different test, adding: “We’ve been to Accrington and won, we haven’t been to Notts County yet, so it’ll be a tough game for them as well.

“It’s an important game for both sides and we’ll be ready for it.

“Sides have hit form and come up, but we’ve been pretty consistent all throughout the season.

“We’ve been a decent side and a hard side to play against since August, so it’s different.

“Sides are in form, but they have to come here and play against us.”