Luton chief won't point any fingers after QPR defeat

Luton boss Graeme Jones was refusing to point fingers at any of his players after their 3-2 defeat against QPR on Saturday.

The Hatters found themselves trailing 1-0 inside just three minutes at Loftus Road, as they got off to the worst possible start, Izzy Brown giving the ball away and Ebrechi Eze’s strike 25-yard drive bursting through keeper Simon Sluga’s hands for a goal that Town's Croatian stopper should have definitely dealt with.

Jones then saw his side cut open twice more with real ease by their hosts, as they could have been out of sight by the half hour mark, the woodwork denying Eze on two separate occasions.

Luton did mount a valiant fight back that came up just short, but on the first goal and Town’s defending in general, Jones said: “You know the modern day ball, the modern day ball was moving, I don’t want to dig out any individuals.

“I pick players, so I take responsibility for the players that I pick.

“We should have got out and blocked it, we give the ball away in central areas where they’ve got a lot of bodies, so there’s always more than one mistake that leads to a goal, so we’ll analyse it.

“One of them (Nahki Wells’ first goal) came from (Toni) Leistner, the sweeper, the clip, that’s disappointing.

“But that was the situation we were in, you always want to keep clean sheets and score goals every week, it makes my job nice and easy, but it’s not.

“Sometimes you have to take it on the chin, nobody said this was going to be easy coming into the Championship, but we’ll learn from today.”