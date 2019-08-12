Luton chief won't shy away from set-piece work

Luton boss Graeme Jones has vowed to put extra work in on set-pieces after his side's 2-1 defeat at Cardiff on Saturday.

Having defended valiantly for the opening 45 minutes, the Hatters were then undone early in the second period, when a deep free kick into their area saw the visiting defence switch off, allowing imposing centre half Aden Flint to open the scoring.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “I’m more disappointed by that (than Isaac Vassell’s last-minute winner), as we worked at that a lot this week.

“But we need to be better, I won’t shy away from it, we’ll have to face it and work at it again and we will get better.

“This is a set-piece league, we’ve done a lot of work for and against, this week, last week, and we’ve still got work to do, so we’ll keep working.

“We’ll chop it up, we’ll have a look at the video, we’ll try and have a level headed approach in terms of what we need to learn from it.

“We’ll be honest, we’ll be raw about things, that’s the only way you learn, we have to learn quickly, and that’s what we’ll do and try to put it into practice against Ipswich on Tuesday.”

Despite the obvious disappointment of conceding so late on, Jones praised his players for the manner in which they coped with playing in front of a crowd of over 24,000 and against a Bluebirds side who were in the top flight last term.

He added: “The only thing I asked the players to do before the game, was be themselves.

“So how you’ve seen them perform in the last two or three years, can you can come here to a Premier League stadium and be yourself?

“Overall they were, I’ve got no question about that.

“It’s just the last minute of the game, we’re making some rash decisions when we’re fatigued and we got punished and that’s what this league does.”