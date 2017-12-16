Luton chief would be happy to battle it out with Magpies

Hatters boss Nathan Jones would be happy to see his side battle it out with nearest rivals Notts County for the League Two title this season.

The duo are level on points at the top of the table having played out a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road last week.

Accrington back in third are five points adrift, albeit with a game in hand, while fourth placed Exeter are six away.

When asked if he thought it would be a straight fight between his and Kevin Nolan’s team to lift the silverware in May, Jones said: “I hope it is, but I expect there’s lots of twists and turns and we’ve got to maintain the form that we’re in and that’s the difficult thing.

“We’ve had two very, very good months which has propelled us, we’ve been consistent all season but had two very good months and that’s what’s got us to the summit.

“Staying there now is equally as difficult, so that’s what we’ve got to do.

“If it is us two then I’ll be delighted as one, I’m not really concerned who it is, as long as it’s us, but I do actually like Kev and he’s done really well there.

“As long as we’re there, I’m not saying I don’t care, I won’t be concerned with who the other ones are.”

Meanwhile, Johnny Mullins felt that County were the only real team to show any kind of domination at Town’s home ground during their encounter last weekend, as he said: “We’re right there with them, it’s neck and neck, and they are a good side.

“They’re probably the only one who’s come here and managed to stamp a little bit of their authority on the game so far.

“It’s chalk and cheese in terms of how we both play football, but it works, they’ve got some really good players and are difficult to play against.

“You could see at the end, it was a good point for them.

“I’m not saying it wasn’t a good one for us, because we’ve extended the lead, but when you are there (at the top), you’re there to be shot at.”

“So if it is us and them at the end of the season I’m not going to be complaining because we’ll be there.”