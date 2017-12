Luton Town have confirmed they have under 100 tickets left from an allocation of 5,958 for their FA Cup third round tie at Newcastle United next month.

The 98 remaining tickets are still available on general sale, online only, with the Hatters currently in discussion with Newcastle regarding a further and final allocation for the clash on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

These can be purchased online, in person or via phone from 10am on Thursday, December 28.