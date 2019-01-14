Luton could enter the transfer market with Hylton missing

Luton could look to make a move in the transfer window to replace striker Danny Hylton after the forward was ruled out for four games this morning.

The attacker’s red card at Sunderland on Saturday won’t be appealed by the club, meaning he is banned for the next four matches, starting with tomorrow night’s home FA Cup third round replay with Sheffield Wednesday.

Speaking to the press this morning, interim boss Mick Harford said: “We’ll adjust, well adapt, the window’s still open, so there’s an opportunity hopefully to bring in a player, striker, or another position.

“We’ll try and bolster the squad in that way, it just depends who’s available.

“We have a list of candidates who we’d like to bring in, whether it’s a loan or a permanent, I couldn’t answer that question at the moment I’m afraid.”

With Hylton out, whether Harry Cornick, who was injured in the 0-0 draw against Barnsley on New Year’s Day, would be fit, Hartford continued: “Harry’s still on the treatment table at the moment, but he’s a solid kid Harry and he’ll be making himself available in the near future, I’m sure of that.

He’s desperate to play, he’s a big part of the way we play and hopefully he’ll be around tomorrow, but we’re not sure at the moment.”

Another tactic could be to push Elliot Lee upfront alongside James Collins, with the likes of Luke Berry or Kazenga LuaLua coming into the point of the diamond, with the untested Aaron Jarvis also available.

Harford added: “We’ve got one or two options.

“We have a big squad, we knew we’d have to rely on our squad throughout the season as you do, and we’re going to have to utilise the squad tomorrow, absolutely.”