Luton defender expected to complete Leicester switch

Luton defender James Justin is expected to complete his move to Premier League side Leicester City over the next few days.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a departure from Kenilworth Road throughout the summer, with a host of clubs believed to be interested in him.

However, it appears the Foxes have won the race for his signature, with the Leicester Mercury reporting an agreement has been reached for Justin to link up with Brendan Rodgers' squad for the start of pre-season training next week.

The fee could well be a transfer record received by the Hatters, and although it is unlikely to be the £12 million that has been rumoured, Town will insist on a number of add-ons being inserted into any proposed deal.

Leicester have been searching for a youngster of Justin's ilk to push player of the year Ricardo Pereira for his place at the King Power Stadium, and with the academy graduate having played 114 times since breaking into the Town first team, scoring six goals, he appears to fit the bill perfectly.