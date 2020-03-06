Luton defender joins Saints on loan

Young midfielder has Biggleswade spell extended too

Hatters defender Frankie Musonda has joined Vanarama National League South outfit St Albans City on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Musonda joined the Saints earlier on this campaign, making 13 appearances and scoring once for the Clarence Park outfit.

The 22-year-old will be looking to help Ian Allinson’s side climb out of the relegation zone, as he could go straight in the squad to face Dartford tomorrow.

Meanwhile, midfielder Sam Beckwith has extended his stint at Southern League Premier Division side Biggleswade Town for another month.

The teenager has been a regular for the Waders since his arrival at the beginning of February, and will be aiming to continue his development at the Carlsberg Stadium.