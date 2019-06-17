Luton defender Justin linked with Leicester switch

Luton defender James Justin is reportedly in talks with Premier League Leicester City over a move to the King Power Stadium according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs since breaking through at Kenilworth Road, making his full debut against Aston Villa back in August 2016.

In fact, the Villains are one of the sides also rumoured to be interested in signing Justin after he had a brilliant campaign, named in the Sky Bet League One team of the year and also nominated for the EFL Young Player of the Year, as Town won promotion to the Championship.

Everton and Scottish Premier League champions Celtic are two other sides who have been mentioned, but Luton will be understandably keen to keep hold of Justin and with the former England U19/U20 full back still under contract, the Hatters remain in a strong position..

Speaking recently about losing any of his star players, with both Jack Stacey and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu believed to be attracting interest, new boss Graeme Jones said: "I don’t want to lose anybody.

"It would be silly of me to think, ‘I’ll cash in,’ I don’t want to cash in on anybody.

“But the reality is that with the season the boys have had, that might be the case.

“I hope not, but I need to be ready for every eventuality."