Luton defender set for loan move to City

Luton defender Frankie Musonda is on the verge of a loan move to National League South side Oxford City.

The 20-year-old has played four first team games for the Hatters this season, with all his appearances coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He scored the winner in Town’s 1-0 Beds Senior Cup win over Bedford Town on Tuesday night, but is set for the second spell away from Kenilworth Road during his career so far, having gone to Braintree last season.

Boss Nathan Jones said: “We’re just waiting for confirmation and everything, but we’ve got a big squad now and Frankie’s continuing his development, so for him to do that, then he needs to go out and get a few games.

“We’re looking to do that with a few, but we wish Frankie well.

“He’ll go out for a little period before we get him back so that he knows that he’s continuing his development.

"Because he’s played a number of first team games here, most of them in the Checkatrade, but that’s a real good test for him and he’s done admirably.

“Now we’ve just got to get some game time into him and get him tested again.”

Musonda won’t be the final exit in terms of a loan move away from the Hatters as Jones added: “A few might, we’re just trying to find the right loans for them.

“We don’t send them anywhere just for game time, we send them to the right place where they will continue their development.

“As when we take a loan for example, Ipswich think this is the right place for Flynn (Downes) to continue his development and that’s how we feel.”