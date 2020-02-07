Luton defender still has a future at Kenilworth Road despite loan move to Northampton

Centre half 'can play in the Championship'

Town defender Lloyd Jones still has a future with the Hatters according to boss Graeme Jones.

The centre half left Kenilworth Road on transfer deadline day last week, heading to League Two promotion-chasers Northampton Town on loan until the end of the season, playing in the 1-0 win over Macclesfield Town.

Jones has played just eight times for Luton this term, with one league start at Reading, and despite being 24, has only 67 league appearances under his belt since making his debut for Cheltenham, on loan from Liverpool, back in January 2015.

When asked if he had a future at Kenilworth Road when he returns, boss Jones said: “For me he has.

“I like Lloyd Jones, I just reached a point where I couldn’t gamble anymore with minutes in the Championship.

“I believe that Lloyd with the correct experience in terms of playing football in League Two and League One, I think he can play in the Championship.

“I think he's got the equipment but you can't go from nothing to the Championship.

“He had a go at Reading he did okay and long term I think it’s the right thing for his development to go out and play some league football.

"There's nothing that can replace that, certainly without a reserve team here, even with one, it doesn't get close.

“So I think it's the right step and I'll be monitoring Lloyd and see where we are at the end of the season.”