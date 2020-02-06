Luton defender wants to be a regular during Cobblers loan move

Centre half makes his first start in Macclesfield win

Luton centre half Lloyd Jones has targeted becoming a first team regular during his loan spell at high-flying Northampton Town.

The 24-year-old joined the League Two club on deadline day last Friday, agreeing to move to the PTS Academy Stadium until the end of the season.

Jones has endured a tough time since heading to Hatters on the final day of the transfer window two seasons ago from Liverpool, with just 14 appearances in total, only one league start as well, that coming in the 3-0 defeat at Reading this season.

He got his wish immediately with the Cobblers, starting their 1-0 win at Macclesfield on Saturday, playing the full 90 minutes.

The former Plymouth defender does not want to give up his spot in the team once Jordan Turnbull and Scott Wharton return from injury and suspension respectively either, as he told the Northampton Chronicle: “I’ve got to perform well on the pitch to earn my place in the team but I’ve played in a back three a lot in my career and I’m looking forward to it.

“I want to show people what I can do on the ball as well and show some resilience in the back three.

“It’s been frustrating at Luton. I’ve only played seven or eight games this season but at my age I want to be playing regularly and I need experience so hopefully this is the right club for me.

“It’s a good time to join. Promotion is the goal, I spoke to the gaffer on Thursday and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m a winner and I want to get promotion with Northampton.”

Jones has linked up with former Hatter Alan McCormack who is also with Northampton after joining following his release from Kenilworth Road in the summer.

He added: “I know a couple of lads here. I spoke to Alan McCormack before coming here and obviously the league position speaks for himself.

“I know Alan from my time at Luton - he used to fine my a lot so I’m hoping to keep hold of my money while I’m here!