Luton duo Jones and Pearson up for monthly honours

Hatters boss Nathan Jones and defender Matty Pearson have been nominated for the Sky Bet League One Manager and Player of the Month awards.

For Jones, it is a third successive nomination, while Pearson will be hoping to follow in team-mate Elliot Lee's footsteps after he picked up the award last month.

The Hatters chief led his side to 13 points from five matches, with wins over Fleetwood, Coventry, Burton and Scunthorpe, while drawing with Walsall and also beating Bury 1-0 in the FA Cup second round.

Jones' nomination from the league read: "A third successive nomination for Jones whose team continued its charge towards the League One summit with another near perfect month in which they garnered 13 points from five unbeaten matches, scored 10 goals and kept three clean sheets."

He is up against Graham Coughlan (Bristol Rovers), David Hopkin (Bradford City) and Daniel Stendel (Barnsley) for the award.

Meanwhile Pearson is in the running for his first award since signing from Barnsley in the summer, as his nomination read: "A defender who loves defending, Pearson’s no-nonsense style is loved by fans and his manager alike.

"An outstanding month in which he helped to preserve three clean sheets and found time to equalise at a corner against Coventry."

Pearson faces competition from Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) and Ivan Toney (Peterborough United).

The winners will be announced on Friday.