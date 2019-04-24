Luton duo named in PFA League One Team of the Year

Luton Town duo James Justin and James Collins have been rewarded for their fine campaigns by being voted into the PFA League One Team of the Year by their fellow professionals.

The Town pair were also named in the EFL League One Team of the Season earlier this month, with leading scorer Collins picking up the division’s Player of the Year award and Justin one of three shortlisted for EFL Young Player of the Season.

Collins netted his 24th goal of the season in last night’s 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon, while he also earned a first call-up to the senior Republic or Ireland squad as well.

Although Justin, 21, missed out on the Young Player award to former Luton academy starlet Max Aarons, now at Norwich City, he was also named in the EFL Team of the Season covering the 72 clubs in the Championship, League One and Two.

Tweeting about his place in the side, Justin wrote: “Delighted to be in the PFA League One Team of the Year.

“Very surprised there are only two of us in this.”

Second-placed Barnsley had five players named in the side, while fellow promotion chasers Portsmouth had two, with one from Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers making up the 11.

The two players will be recognised at the 2019 PFA Awards held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London this Sunday evening.

PFA League One Team of the Year: Adam Davies (Barnsley), Dimitri Cavare (Barnsley), James Justin (Luton), Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley), Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth), Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth), Alex Mowatt (Barnsley), Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James Collins (Luton), John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers), Kieffer Moore (Barnsley).