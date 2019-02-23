Luton four points clear of Barnsley after Fratton Park stalemate

Luton saw their lead at the top of the table reduced to four points after second placed Barnsley held Portsmouth to a 0-0 draw at Fratton Park this afternoon.

Although the Tykes cut the gap by another point, it represents a good result for the Hatters, who play tomorrow against Coventry City, where a victory would see them move seven points clear of their closest rivals with both sides having just 12 matches to go.

Pompey, for whom it was a fifth straight draw, could have won it, striker Omar Bogle seeing his penalty on the hour mark saved.

Sunderland in third are now just six points behind Town, having played the same amount of matches, after their second successive triumph, earning a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

Fifth placed Charlton are 12 points adrift after Igor Vetokele's late strike saw them win 2-1 at AFC Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Doncaster in sixth were held to a 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe as they are now some 17 points behind the Hatters.