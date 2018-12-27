Luton full back would love to reach the Premier League

Town youngster James Justin would love to prove manager Nathan Jones right and ply his trade in the Premier League one day.

The 20-year-old was named EFL Young Player of the Month last week, leading Jones to state he feels the defender has the potential to make it as a top flight player.

On hearing those words, Justin said: “It’s nice to hear those type of thing and have a manager who believes in you.

“Of course, anyone’s goal is to get up there and to stay there, but I’m just looking forward to the next game and we’ll see what comes in the future.”

Jones was also quick to praise Justin’s representatives for the way in which they have been during the full back’s now 13 year association with the club.

The defender, who is currently playing left back, keeping Dan Potts out of the side, added: “It’s a credit to what my parents have done and how they’ve raised me, and my siblings.

“Hopefully I can show everyone what I can do as I’ve shown them throughout my life.”

Since Justin's inclusion and with Alan Sheehan on the bench for most of the season, it's the youngster who has been responsible for Luton's set-pieces in recent weeks.

He went close last weekend, forcing Burton keeper Bradley Collins into a smart save, as on taking them, he continued: "Joaquin (Gomez, first team coach) works really hard with us, taking set-pieces.

"He talks us through it, makes everything simple for us because I haven’t taken set-pieces since I’ve been here, obviously it’s been Sheez most of the time.

"But I’ve stepped in and think I’ve done an all right job."

Saturday's victory was also yet another clean sheet for the Hatters something Justin was thrilled with.

He added: "For us it’s everything.

"Before the game that’s all we talk about, us as a back four, every 45 we just keep drilling it into our heads, 'don’t switch off, don’t switch off, don’t give them anything easy/'

"It’s proven in the last few weeks and we’ve got a number of clean sheets."