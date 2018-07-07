Luton head out for an improved trip to Slovenia

Hatters’ pre-season trip to Slovenia will eclipse their visit this time last year according to boss Nathan Jones.

Luton’s players headed out to eastern Europe early this morning for the week’s camp at a new base, as Jones said: “It’s a different camp, but we think we’ve improved the camp this year.

“Slovenia is a real good place and a wonderful country, we’re staying near the capital and one, the facilities there are slightly better than what we had last year, so we always try to improve it year by year, but two they’re getting a bit of a cultural experience.

“I like my players to get that cultural experience, I don’t want them just to go and to lock them like in Rocky and Rocky IV and things like that.

“I like them to have a little bit of a cultural experience, as I would have liked that as a player, to see the city.

“We give them a little bit of down time and they can go in and if they wanted to explore that, and that’s an important part of these things as well.”

Town will also fit in a game against local opposition during their stay, with Jones expecting a slightly tougher test than 12 months ago, when they hammered Second Division side NK Bravo 6-2.

He continued: “I think they might be a slight step up from last year, but it was a good test last year, it’s just we were clinical and the scoreline didn’t actually justify how tough a game it was.

“They were a good side, they gave us a real test, they were a young, energetic side, but we were just clinical on the day.

“It will be a similar kind of test and we’ll keep stepping it up week by week.”