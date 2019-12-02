Luton head to AFC Bournemouth in FA Cup third round

Luton Town have been drawn away to Premier League side AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup third round this evening.

The Hatters have visited the Cherries in the FA Cup before, a first round tie in November 1969, which ended in a 1-1 draw, John Collins scoring.

Town then won the replay 3-1, Collins, Matt Tees and Malcolm Macdonald on target.

Luton went to Bournemouth in League Two during 2009 as well, the game finishing 1-1.

Eddie Howe's side are 12th in the top flight this term, and have former Luton defender Jack Stacey in their ranks after they signed the right back from Town in the summer.

The game is scheduled to take place between January 3 and January 6, 2020.