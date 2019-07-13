Luton interested in Belgian keeper Van Crombrugge

Luton boss Graeme Jones has confirmed he is interested in signing Belgian keeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge.

The 26-year-old, who started his career with Standard Liege, is currently with Belgian First Division A side AS Eupen, where he spent six seasons, playing over 150 times.

He was recently called up to the Belgium national squad by Roberto Martinez, who Jones worked with at Everton, Wigan Athletic and Swansea City.

The Luton chief said: “He is somebody that we’re interested in, somebody that I know from my time in Belgium.

“Again we’ve got a number of options in that position, I was delighted with James Shea today and Marek Stech, so we’ll continue looking and we’ll continue assessing what we’ve got and we’ll take it from there.

“Me and Roberto have both seen Hendrick live, maybe two years ago.

“We were impressed with him, you follow people’s careers as I have done.

“Roberton called him up as a third choice goalkeeper, so that’s the kind of pedigree of the kind of players that we’re looking at.

"There’s more to a process than just signing somebody, especially someone from abroad.

“It’s ongoing, I know a lot of people say it, it’s 24/7 at the minute as when our window closes we’ve got to make sure we’re strong.”