Luton linked with Argyle defender Bradley

Luton are reported to be interested in Plymouth Argyle defender Sonny Bradley once more.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Home Park this season, although has been offered new terms by the Pilgrims.

Luton were rumoured to have made a bid for Bradley last summer, but the former Crawley Town defender, who made 44 appearances this season, scoring four goals, could now leave for nothing with his contract expired and being over the age of 24.

It’s not just Luton who are rumoured to be interested in Bradley though, with Scottish clubs Rangers and Hearts linked as well, although speaking about his future to the Plymouth Herald last month, Bradley said: “I have made it clear that I do want to stay.

“I’m hoping before the end of the season, if not in the summer, that something does get sorted between me and the club.

“I don’t know how long it could possibly take. Sometimes it’s a slow process. It takes time, but from my point of view the sooner the better really.”

The Hatters snapped up Argyle striker Jake Jervis for an undisclosed fee back in January, while they have also brought in ex-Plymouth youngster Lloyd Jones from Liverpool.

Town currently have a host of centre backs on their books, although Glen Rea, Alan Sheehan, Scott Cuthbert, Johnny Mullins and Akin Famewo are all out of contract this summer.