Luton loan midfielder to Waders

Youngster joins team-mates at the Carlsberg Stadium

Hatters midfielder Jake Peck has joined Southern League Premier Division Central side Biggleswade Town on a one-month loan.

The Luton academy graduate has made just one senior appearance for the club, coming on as a late substitute in the EFL Trophy in October last season.

Peck, who has now fully recovered from a broken leg, heads to a Waders side that already have two Town players on loan – Corey Panter and Sam Beckwith.

Chris Nunn’s side currently sit 15th in their division – 10 points off the play-off places with 12 games to play, and host Kings Langley this weekend.