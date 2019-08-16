Luton loan star Brown eager to show Baggies he was right to leave for Chelea

New Luton loan signing Izzy Brown is determined to show West Bromwich Albion he made the right decision to leave them earlier in his career.

The 22-year-old had been with the Baggies as a youngster from 2011 after signing from Leicester, eventually making his debut for the first team during their 3-2 home defeat against Wigan Athletic in May 2013, becoming the then second-youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 16 years and 117 days.

That saw Chelsea up their interest in the teenager, as although the Baggies rejected one offer, Brown headed to Stamford Bridge in July 2013 after a tribunal decided the fee.

On potentially facing his former employers this weekend for the Hatters, Brown said: “I always like playing against West Brom, even though many of the fans don’t really like me.

“It’s where I grew up, it’s where I leant how to play football, so it’s always a special place in my heart.

“I feel like I can now go and show West Brom if I get the chance, that I made the right decision to leave and I’ve developed myself into a better player.

“It wasn’t a difficult time, it was a great time, but I felt like the next step for me was to go to Chelsea.

“When you’re 16 and Chelsea come calling, it’s hard to say no.

“It was the boyhood club that I supported, so there was never in my mind that I would turn it down again.

“I turned it down when I was 12 to join West Brom, so when it came at 16, I couldn’t say no.”

Brown has only played one time for the Blues since moving to London, but knows that his affiliation with such a massive club immediately puts extra pressure on him when signing for Luton.

He is confident the move is right for this stage of his career though, saying: “You’re always going to get labelled and have expectations because you’re from Chelsea.

“I don’t really listen to what people say I just focus on what I have to do.

"I just want to work hard week in week out and hopefully my performances on the pitch can show people why I am a Chelsea player.

“I feel like because my girlfriend is from here, it’s already like a part of my family.

“So to come here, I can settle in quickly, I can just focus on my football.

"There’s no other distractions other than my football and that’s all I need to concentrate on at the moment.”

Saturday’s clash with Albion continues Town’s supremely tough start to life in the Championship, having hosted Middlesbrough on the opening night and then gone to Cardiff last weekend.

Brown added: “I don’t think you could have got three tougher games, coming up from League One to the Champ.

“They’re real tough games, but the way Luton have played in every game it’s like we’re not afraid to play football, play our way and the boys have adapted to the Championship amazingly.

“I feel like going forward we’ll be fine and we’ll get the wins we need to get.”