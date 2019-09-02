Luton loan striker to Salford City

Hatters forward Jake Jervis has joined Sky Bet League Two side Salford City on loan for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign.

The 27-year-old has made just 14 appearances for the club since signing from Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee back in Januuary 2018, scoring his first goal in the 3-0 Carabao Cup second round win at Cardiff City last Tuesday.

Jervis joined AFC Wimbledon on loan for the entirety of last season, netting twice in 30 games.

He now heads to the Moor Lane side who won promotion to the Football League last term and currently sit 16th in the table.