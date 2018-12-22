Luton look to finish on a high at home

Luton striker James Collins wants his side to finish off a stunning year at Kenilworth Road with victory over Burton Albion on Saturday.

The Hatters are yet to lose on home soil this term, with nine victories from their 11 League One matches

Town’s last defeat came at the hands of Accrington Stanley back in March, some 15 games ago as during 2018, Luton have won 17 out of 22 fixtures, with just two defeats, scoring an impressive 54 goals in that time.

Trying to stop them this week is a Brewers side managed by Nigel Clough, who were relegated from the Championship last season.

They have won just two from 10 on their travels so far, sitting 15th in the table.

Collins said: “We know we like to play at home and our record at home is very good, so we’re looking forward to getting back to Kenilworth Road.

“We’re on a great run at the minute and credit to the boys.

“We work hard at it, we’ve got a great squad and we seem to be doing really well.”

Saturday’s first win at Coventry City since 1987 saw the Hatters maintain their second place in the table, while leaders Portsmouth’s draw with Barnsley means the gap is now down to four points.

Pompey host third place Sunderland this weekend, the Black Cats just a point behind Luton but with two games in hand.

Defender Matty Pearson wasn’t getting too fussed about anything going on elsewhere though, as he said: “I don’t really focus on the rest of the teams around us.

“You’ve just got to focus on yourselves and come May that’s when you need to look at what’s what.

“At the minute, we’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves and lets just keep going in the right direction.”

Luton are in stunning form wherever they are playing at the moment, as Saturday’s victory at the Ricoh Arena made it five straight league wins, the first time Town have done so in League Once since the 2004-05 season when they went on to finish top.

Boss Nathan Jones refused to get carried away by the sequence though, adding: “We’re optimistic as we were in good place.

“We knew coming into it we we’re decent, so it’s just about keeping our heads down, being humble and keep them working hard and doing the right things.

“We’re in a good place and we’re playing well which is the main thing.”