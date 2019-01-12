Luton may look to appeal Hylton's red card

Luton will see if they can launch an appeal for Danny Hylton's red card picked up against Sunderland this afternoon.

The Hatters forward was sent off for the second time this campaign after 72 minutes at the Stadium of Light, dismissed by referee Lee Probert after an aerial challenge with Jack Baldwin.

It was Hylton's fifth early bath since signing for Luton in the summer of 2016, but speaking afterwards, interim boss Mick Harford said: "I’ve been in his position, absolutely, lots of times, when you back in and your arm goes up, it looked like to me that it wasn’t intentional.

“He will miss four games, he’s distraught in there, saying it wasn't intentional, so we'll look at it and hopefully do something about it.

"Hopefully we can get him off, he doesn’t need to be missing any more games, Danny, if he doesn't play he's a big loss for us."