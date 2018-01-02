Luton may swoop for a centre half during transfer window

Town boss Nathan Jones is considering swooping for a centre half in the transfer window.

With Scott Cuthbert injured and Alan Sheehan now suspended for three games after his straight red against Lincoln yesterday, it means that Jones only has Johnny Mullins and Glen Rea plus youngsters Akin Famewo and Frankie Musonda available for the FA Cup trip to Newcastle on Saturday.

However, Jones admitted he might have looked to make a move in the market regardless of whether Sheehan had been dismissed or not, saying: “If we need to sign a centre half, we’ll sign one anyway.

“I’m looking ahead and I need to make these decisions, in terms of, it’s not just for now and how we’re doing okay now, it’s in a year’s time, where are we going to be? Do we want to be further ahead?

“I’m sure we’ll show our intent and what we want to do in this window, now we don’t need much if I’m honest.

“I can’t sign another striker as we’re in fine form and how do I keep the ones I’ve got happy, let alone even more?”