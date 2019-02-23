Luton midfielder heads to Tudors on loan

Town midfielder Arthur Read has joined Vanarama National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town on a one-month youth loan.

The 19-year-old joins up with former Luton youth coach Joe Deeney's Tudors side who sit 13th in the table.

Read has made seven appearances for the Hatters, scoring once, since making his debut in November 2016, all of them coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He joins defender Frankie Musonda at Vauxhall Road, with ex-Luton youngster Kavan Cotter and Jack Snelus also at the Hertfordshire-based club, for whom current youth team striker Connor Tomlinson had a brief spell earlier in the season.

Town entertain Welling United this afternoon.