Luton move the 'perfect fit' for ex-Everton defender Galloway

Moving to the Hatters was the 'perfect fit' according to full back Brendan Galloway.

The 24-year-old decided to leave Everton after almost five years at Goodison Park to head to Kenilworth Road, where he was reunited with former Toffees assistant Graeme Jones.

After Galloway’s breakthrough season in the Premier League, when he made 15 top-flight appearances during the 2015-16 campaign, he has struggled for first team football since, making just 12 starts in the last three years, with spells on loan at Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion, playing just once last term, for the Toffees’ U23 team in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He did feature for Everton’s title winning Premier League Division 2 squad, but believes leaving Merseyside was the best thing for his career, saying: “I think it’s the right move.

“The way that the team’s had a lot of success and the way that the new manager wants to play, I’m just really excited to be a part of that, I think it’s the perfect fit for me.

“It’s always frustrating as a 23-year-old, the big thing is playing football and if I wasn’t getting in the first team, then I want to go out and play U23s, because I love the game.

“If I’m not playing for the first team, I’m not a big ego, I’ll go and do my best for whoever I can.

“I got a lot of games for the 23s, then unfortunately got injured, and that was also a frustrating part of last season.

“It taught me to be mentally strong though, as I was out for a long time, so it was frustrating.

“I’m happy to be back and was back at the end of last season, playing football what I love to do.”

Leaving the bright lights of the Premier League for the Championship was no concern for Galloway either, as he added: “No, that hasn’t crossed my mind.

“Luton’s a massive club with massive history, they’ve had a lot of success, it was a new challenge and I’m really excited.

"It came up and it’s something that you can’t turn down.

“Luton’s got a massive history, the players have had a lot of success the last two seasons, this is a club well on the rise and when the club’s going forward, you want to be a part of that.

"So it was a great opportunity for me personally.”