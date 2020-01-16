Luton reported to be scouting Maidstone midfielder

Luton are reportedly one of a number of clubs showing an interest in Maidstone United midfielder Saidou Khan.

The 24-year-old made his comeback from injury on Tuesday night against Hemel Hempstead, in front of Town's head of recruitment Mick Harford, according to Kent Live.

Maidstone, managed by former Hatters chief John Still, who was at Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Birmingham City, signed Khan from Tooting & Mitcham.

Speaking to Kent Live, Still admitted there was plenty of interest in the player, saying: "There's lots of attention on Saidou, lots and lots at the moment.

"As far as we're concerned, like any player, if someone fancies them, they come in.

"He’s not available for transfer but if someone comes in and makes an offer, the club have to consider it, of course they do. It’s business.

"There were quite a few (scouts) at the Hemel game and their transfer window’s got another couple of weeks."

However, Khan himself wasn't expecting to leave the Gallagher Stadium during January, as speaking to the website recently, he said: "They're just making up their own stories, saying 'I think he's leaving, blah, blah, blah' but I'm not, I'm still here, I'm still a Maidstone player.

"I'm going to play the next game and the game after and the game after that.

"I'm a Maidstone player and I'm not going anywhere."