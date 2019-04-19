Luton’s lead down to two as Barnsley and Portsmouth win

Luton saw their lead at the top of League One cut to two points after Barnsley edged past Shrewsbury 2-1 at Oakwell this afternoon.

With the Hatters not featuring until tomorrow, it gave the closing pack a chance to cut the gap, and that they did, with Portsmouth also winning.

The second placed Tykes didn’t have it all their own way, as after taking the lead through Alex Mowatt on 38 minutes, were pegged back before half time, on-loan Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell levelling.

However, Jacob Brown netted 10 minutes into the second period, while home keeper Adam Davies made a string of fine saves to preserve the victory.

There was controversy at Burton Albion as Portsmouth ran out 2-1 winners with a stoppage time strike.

The visitors moved in front through Ben Close on the half hour as the Brewers equalised moments after half time thanks to Liam Boyce.

With a draw on the cards, Matthew Clarke’s effort gave Pompey the points, although his goal saw the Burton players complaining for both offside and handball.

That saw Kenny Jackett’s side win for the sixth straight time in the league, as they are now four points away from Luton having played the same amount of games.

One result did go Town’s way, as Charlton Athletic were beaten 2-1 by a resurgent Oxford United in the early kick-off.

That means any kind of result for the Hatters in their match at Accrington Stanley will mean the Addicks can no longer catch them.

Sunderland, now in fourth, play this evening, at home to Doncaster Rovers.

Looking ahead, on Easter Monday, Portsmouth are home to Coventry, while Barnsley go to Plymouth Argyle and Sunderland visit Peterborough, with Charlton hosting Scunthorpe.

Luton then entertain AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday evening.