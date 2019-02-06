Luton’s training ground The Brache and Luton Hoo could be a base for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Luton Town’s training complex at The Brache, plus the Luton Hoo hotel could be used by teams who reach the 2020 European Championships held from June to July next year.

The two venues have been included in the UEFA Team Facilities Catalogue for training bases for countries who qualify for the tournament.

An extensive online catalogue of pre-selected hotels and training centres, spanning the 12 European cities hosting the competition, Copenhagen, Budapest, Dublin, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Bilbao, Baku. Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg and London, was launched by UEFA on February 1 to facilitate the 24 teams who will take part.

UEFA Events CEO Martin Kallen said: “With the support of each host association, and taking into account our own experience from staging the UEFA European Football Championship, our online team facilities catalogue caters for all needs that the teams will have to prepare for their matches during UEFA Euro 2020.”

After visiting more than 150 hotels and over 100 training centres in the last two years, the team facilities catalogue includes training centres of some of Europe’s top clubs, including FC Bayern München, AS Roma, SS Lazio and FC Zenit, among others.

Kallen added: “As UEFA Euro 2020 is unique, with 12 host cities across Europe staging the finals, a unique approach was also required in the selection of the team base camps.

“To emphasise the vital role that the host cities play, each team base camp is located within a 60 kilometre radius of each stadium hosting matches in the final tournament.

“This proximity will help limit the travel distance for the national teams and allows them more time for optimum match preparations.

“It is an important factor that will ensure that their ‘home away from home’ will provide the best possible experience during Euro 2020.”

Describing The Brache to countries who might be interested in using it, the catalogue says: “Located less than 2km from London Luton Airport, Luton Town FC’s stunning 20-acre training site, known as ‘The Brache’, provides an excellent training venue for elite football teams.

“With three natural grass pitches, three technical training zones, one newly laid floodlit artificial turf pitch, a state-of-the-art gym and the additional benefits of a canteen and relaxation room, the site is ideally set up for elite performers.”

Meanwhile, for Luton Hoo, it reads: “Steeped in history, Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa is a truly breathtaking venue, boasting 1,065 acres of picturesque landscaped parklands, an 18-hole Championship golf course, and a luxury spa.

“The elegant lounges, award-winning 2 Rosette Wernher Restaurant and oak-beamed Adam’s Brasserie provide guests with a choice of formal and informal dining with five-star service.”

Luton will find out later this year if their surroundings will be used by countries preparing for Euro 2020.