Luton sign former Manchester United and Millwall midfielder

Luton have made their third signing of the summer with the arrival of former Millwall, Fulham and Manchester United midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe.

The 26-year-old has a host of Championship experience to his name, as he spent the last two seasons with Millwall, making 31 appearances and scoring three times in the 2018-19 campaign, helping the Lions to safety and also an FA Cup quarter-final.

Tunnicliffe had initially come through the ranks at Old Trafford, making two two substitute appearances in the League Cup, while having loan spells in the second tier of English football with Peterborough, Barnsley and Ipswich.

He left the Red Devils in January 2014 to join former United coach Rene Meulensteen at Fulham, making 63 appearances over three seasons for the Cottagers, with loan stints at Wigan, and Blackburn Rovers.

With over 200 appearances in the top two divisions of English football clock up, Tunnicliffe's addition backs up the Championship experience added by both Callum McManaman and Martin Cranie, as boss Graeme Jones said: “Ryan is somebody with a great pedigree, having been at Man United as a kid.

“Again, he is in the category of a player who comes with great Championship experience and who has also played in the Premier League.

“He can play on the left or right side of midfield, is technically capable and physically he’s an animal in terms of distance and intensity.

“I know from speaking to both Ryan and those who have worked with him that he’s a good character, and at 26 years old he’s in the peak of his career.

“We need to give him a home. He needs to feel loved and we need to be patient with him, because I really feel that there is a player in there.

"I’m delighted that we’ve signed him.”