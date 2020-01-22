Luton sign Hartlepool defender Kioso for an undisclosed fee

Luton have made their first signing of the January transfer window, with Hartlepool United defender Peter Kioso joining for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old right-back joined the National League side in the summer of 2018 from Town's near neighbours Dunstable Town.

Dublin-born Kioso had fallen out of the professional game, but rebuilt his career during a season under former Hatters youth coach Tony McCool at Creasey Park before impressing on trial at Victoria Park.

He went on to become a firm favourite for Pools, making 70 appearances, scoring four goals, the most recent being his third of this season in Saturday’s 2-2 draw away at promotion-chasing Yeovil.

Kioso had attracted from other clubs in the EFL, meaning Luton boss Graeme Jones was thrilled the defender, whose journey back into the pro game mirrors his own.

He told the club's official website: “I had the same career path.

"I went to Millwall at 16, got released at 18 and went and played non-league football.

"Peter’s done exactly the same at Dunstable, then gone back into the full-time game.

“In the last year-and-a-half he’s played a lot of games for Hartlepool and we really believe that we’ve signed a talented young full-back.

“He’s a bit of an all-rounder, physically good, decent in the air and a strong runner – a real good one for the future.

"After losing Jack Stacey last summer, we were on the lookout for a permanent replacement and we are delighted to get Peter in.”