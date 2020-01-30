Luton sign Spurs defender Carter-Vickers on loan

Luton have confirmed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur’s American international defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old is a product of the Spurs youth system and has made four senior appearances for the club since turning pro in 2015.

Carter-Vickers has spent the past two-and-a-half seasons on loan gaining experience in the Championship with Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City and Stoke City, where he played 15 games earlier in the current campaign.

Speaking to the club's official website, Luton chief Graeme Jones said: “I’m delighted with the signing of Cameron.

"He’s played 76 games in the Championship, he’s had four loans and I’m so pleased to get him.

“He’s a local lad who lives in Essex and we were really close to getting him in the summer.

"He can play anywhere across the back four, with centre-half being his preferred position.

“Graham Potter (Brighton manager) is one of my best friends and I spoke to him about Cameron, having had him on loan at Swansea last season.

"He said the character he’s got is incredible, so I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Carter-Vickers has been capped nine times so far by the USA due to qualification through his father, the former basketball player Howard Carter, said: “It’s exciting, a new challenge for me and I’m really looking forward to it.

“It is probably about a week ago I first heard about it and it was definitely something that interested me and something I wanted to do.

“As soon as I came back from Stoke, I wanted to try and get back out on loan as quick as I could and luckily for me, Luton gave me that opportunity.

“The Championship is a very tough division. Every game is very competitive and it’s always hard to get results and get points.

"That’s also why it’s a good league, because it’s a challenge every week.

"On a personal level it’s a good challenge for me and I just want to try and help the team and the club as much as I can while I’m here.”