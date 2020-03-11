Luton skipper impressed by calming nature of Spurs defender

On-loan centre half a big part of Hatters' improved defensive solidity

Town’s on-loan defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has been praised for the calming influence he has had at Kenilworth Road since his arrival from Premier League Spurs by skipper Sonny Bradley.

The 22-year-old has made six starts for the Hatters after moving late in the transfer window and has helped dramatically shore up what had been a hugely leaky defence.

In fact, Carter-Vickers’ presence at the back from the opening whistle has seen Town keep two clean sheets and concede just six goals in the matches he has played.

With Saturday’s stalemate at Wigan Athletic only being the defender’s 94th outing as a pro, with spells at Sheffield United, Ipswich, Swansea and Stoke City previously in his career, Bradley said: “He hasn’t really played too many games in the Football League, but he comes across like he’s got such experience and such a relaxed manner about him.

“I feel safe next to him, he does plenty of talking, he’s solid and he’s not the biggest, height-wise, but in the air he’s very good.

“He’s come in, been solid and he’s calmed us down a lot.

“I think he’s been a big part of what we’re doing at the minute and he’s helped us gain points.

“We need to keep Cam fit and he’s going to be big for us in the next nine games.”