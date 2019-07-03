Luton snap up Everton defender on a free transfer

Luton have made Everton defender Brendan Galloway the club's fourth signing of the summer after he joined on a free transfer this afternoon.

The 23-year-old left-back headed to Goodison Park in 2014 after making 17 appearances in all competitions for MK Dons.

Born in Zimbabwe, Galloway, who has been capped by England at U17, U18, U19 and U21 level, was handed his senior Everton debut by then boss Roberto Martinez and his assistant Graeme Jones, now Luton chief, at West Ham in May 2015, making his first home appearance against Tottenham a week later.

He kicked off the 2015-16 campaign in the Toffees’ side following an injury to England left-back Leighton Baines, and went on to make 19 appearances before signing a new long-term contract in December 2015.

Galloway has since spent time on loan in the Premier League with West Brom and in the Championship with Sunderland, although only made one appearances last term, that coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He did play 13 times as the Toffees won the Premier League 2 Division One title as Luton boss Jones said: "We gave Brendan his debut in the Premier League as a teenager and he did very, very well.

"He stepped in for Leighton Baines for a spell and certainly didn’t let anyone down until Leighton was available again.

“After we left he went out on loan to West Brom under Tony Pulis, so he learnt a different style of play between us and Tony, then had another spell out on loan in the Championship at Sunderland.

“When you get all those experiences rolled up together, and you get a 23-year-old who is quite local, on a free, I just felt it was a really good opportunity and a good time to take him.

“Brendan’s a left-back who can play centre-half.

"He’s lightning quick, competent on the ball and he really loves to get forward.

"He’s 6ft 1in, so a good size and good age, and he’ll add great competition to the squad in that area.”