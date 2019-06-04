Luton snap up former Latics and Baggies winger McManaman

Luton boss Graeme Jones has made his first signing of the summer by bringing in former Wigan Athletic attacker Callum McManaman on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old was released by the Latics last month after making 24 appearances during the 2018-19 season, although just three of them were from the start.

McManaman had begun his career with Wigan, and was actually handed his debut when Jones was also at the DW Stadium back in May 2009, as assistant to former boss Robert Martinez.

He was snapped up by West Bromwich Albion for £4.75m in January 2015, going on to play 25 times for the Baggies, joining Sunderland in August 2017, before returning to Wigan once more last summer, but found playing time limited under Paul Cook.

The former England U20 player has now agreed to join the Hatters and on signing, told the club's official website: “I am made up. I am looking forward to pre-season and getting started.

"I can’t wait now, to get back playing and enjoying myself. I am looking forward to meeting all the lads and getting started.”

On his connection with Jones, McManaman continued: “I worked with Graeme Jones for a few years at Wigan.

“I really enjoyed working with him and he got the best out of me, so hopefully he can do that again.”

“I have played in the Championship for a while now and played in the Premier League a few years ago under Graeme and Roberto Martinez, so hopefully I can show what I can do again.

“Graeme didn’t have to say much to get me to sign.

“He just said he was going to get the best out of me, we will play football, which I already knew because I have seen a few games from last season.

“As soon as he said that really, he knows how to get the best out of me. I know Luton play good football and that’s what I want to get involved in.”

When asked just what he will offer the Hatters, McManaman, who has played al his career in the Premier League or Championship, added: “I am a tricky winger, I like to go past people and excite the fans, to get crosses in and have a couple of shots. I am an attacking player.

“The Championship is a very tough league, it’s brutal, with the size of the games and the intensity, but we are going to give it our best shot.

"Home form is massive which has been good at Kenilworth Road the last two years and hopefully we can carry that on.”