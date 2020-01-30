Luton snap up Leeds midfielder O'Kane

Irish international heads south to Kenilworth Road

Luton Town have made their second signing of the day by bringing in Leeds United midfielder Eunan O'Kane on an 18-month deal.

The 29-year-old was with the Hatters last season, arriving on loan in September 2018, but suffered a double break of his left leg during his fourth appearance against Bristol Rovers.

O'Kane remained in contact with many at the club during his time out injured, and although still a few weeks short of being available to play, has penned a contract until the summer of 2021.

Manager Graeme Jones said: “Eunan’s got a real strong feeling for the club and I love that about him, because sometimes you either get a club or you don’t, and he’s really got this club and bought into it.

“He said to me that he felt at home immediately when he was here last season/

"Although it was only his third game in that he broke his leg against Bristol Rovers, that attachment and connection to the people here has never really left him, which is a big plus.

“On top of that he has undoubted quality and pedigree.

"We’ll have to work for a few weeks to get him up to speed.

"We’ve got to get him more robust and have got to get some volume into him, as he hasn’t trained at all with Leeds, but we are delighted to get him in for the long term.”

O'Kane becomes the Hatters' third signing of the transfer window after defenders Peter Kioso and Cameron Carter-Vickers arrived from Hartlepool and Spurs respectively.