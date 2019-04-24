Luton striker hopes goal will ‘silence a few of the keyboard warriors’

Hatters attacker Elliot Lee hopes that scoring his first goal since November 27 in last night’s 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon will ‘silence a few of the keyboard warriors’

The 24-year-old was on target after just eight minutes, tapping home Jack Stacey’s cross from close range, ending a 21 game drought and netting an 11th of the campaign.

99.9 per cent of the fans are brilliant and then you get the odd keyboard warriors, but that’s football, that’s any player. Elliot Lee

Lee celebrated by sticking his fingers in his ears and stated to the press afterwards, he hopes that goal will get some of the doubters off his back.

The former West Ham forward said: “I said way back in January, I don’t care if I don’t score any more goals as long as we get promoted.

“I don’t go on social media a lot, but I still see the odd comment, so it’s nice to silence a few of the keyboard warriors and break that duck.

“But I don’t care if I don’t score again, I want us to get promoted and I’d much rather the team win.

“As soon as you see Stace in that position, you know you’ve just got to get yourself in the box.

“I’ve done that countless times over the last few games and it just hasn’t gone for me.

“Luckily it fell to me, it was a great ball from Stace, I nearly managed to miss it, but I just needed one to go in and hopefully it’s the start of a few more to come.”

On the criticism that Lee was speaking about, he felt it was particularly unwarranted considering the record breaking form Town have been in this term.

He continued: “Some of it is just ridiculous as 99.9 per cent of the fans are brilliant and then you get the odd keyboard warriors, but that’s football, that’s any player.

“I feel like no player in there deserves that, deserves comments, or any criticism, because we’ve gone 28 unbeaten.

“We’ve lost one game, I didn’t score for a few games, it didn’t bother me, Collo (James Collins) was scoring, everyone else was scoring, chipping in.

“The main thing for me was the team. If the team are playing well and I’m playing well, it doesn’t matter if I’m not scoring as long as we’re winning.”

When asked whether he had been affected by his near five months without a goal, after netting 10 times in his opening 19 games of the campaign, Lee said: “I wouldn’t say it played on my mind, it’s obviously frustrating as I want to score in every game, but that’s not how football works.

“It’s not like I didn’t want to score, it’s not like we weren’t playing well, it’s not like I wasn’t playing well, it’s not like the team wasn’t winning, we went 28 games unbeaten and there’s still people moaning and making comments on Twitter.

“But that’s all footballers, you have to take it on the chin and like I said, I will never stop believing in myself.

“It’s nice to get the goal, but I would have much rather won.”

It’s not been for the want of trying for Lee either in recent times, as he has been denied by the woodwork, while also saw Accrington keeper Jonny Maxted produce a wonder save from his close range header at the weekend.

He almost had a second on Tuesday night, with an effort cleared off the line, as Lee said: “There’s been a few games like that, I’ve hit the bar, the keeper’s pulled off worldies, I’ve had some off the line, that’s just the way football goes.

“People can say what they like, I read a few things that I shouldn’t be in the team and this and that, but listen, I keep going, I keep believing in myself.

“I know I’m going to score, that’s football, sometimes it goes like that.

“I’m not playing in a striker’s role, I’m not meant to score every game, but I feel like I should score every game, I want to score every game.

“You don’t get down on yourself, you don’t stop trying to score, I kept getting myself in the positions and I scored tonight, but I’d rather not score tonight and we’d have won.”