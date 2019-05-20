Luton striker misses out on final Ireland squad

Town forward James Collins has missed out on the Ireland squad for the two UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers next month.

The 28-year-old was top scorer at Kenilworth Road with 25 goals this term, earning a place in the provisional squad, but boss Mick McCarthy has opted to go for Scott Hogan from Aston Villa and Preston North End's Callum Robinson instead.

Collins, who has featured at both U19 and U21 level for his country, is yet to make his senior Ireland debut, as despite being in McCarthy's squad back in March, he was an unused substitute for the matches against Gibraltar and Georgia.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City).

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Luca Connell (Bolton Wanderers), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic*), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Forwards: David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Callum Robinson (Preston North End).