Luton striker named in final Ireland squad

Town striker James Collins has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their Dublin double-header against New Zealand and Denmark next week.

The forward, who has won three caps, scoring one goal, was in the provisional group of players selected by manager Mick McCarthy, before making the final cut this afternoon.

Fellow striker David McGoldrick returns to the fold, with Spurs teenager Troy Parrott earning a first call-up and ex-Hatters loanee Aaron Connolly also included.

McCarthy has confirmed he will mix and match for the New Zealand game on Thursday at the Aviva Stadium, before the crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark on Monday evening.

The Irish chief said: "The benefit of the friendly before the competitive game is that it allows me to try out a few things and give match time to players who need it.

“The same will apply for other players who will get a chance against New Zealand and can give me something to think about for the Denmark match.

"We know that’s the game we have to win and I can’t wait to get into camp now on Sunday and start working with these players again.”

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion, on loan from Manchester United), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan (Sheffield United), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Enda Stevens (Aston Villa), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Lee O'Connor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, on loan from West Ham United), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Glenn Whelan (Heart of Midlothian), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McClean (Stoke City), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town), Scott Hogan (Stoke City, on loan from Aston Villa), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town).