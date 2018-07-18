Luton to face Brighton U21s in Checkatrade Trophy

Luton Town will play Brighton & Hove Albion U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy group stages after the draw was made this afternoon.

Hatters already knew they were up against Peterborough United and MK Dons in this season’s competition, with the invited clubs decided today.

They were revealed live on Talksport as the Seagulls, for whom manager Nathan Jones was a player and then on the coaching staff at the Amex, with Glen Rea also coming through the ranks with the south coast outfit.

Kick-off times, dates and ticket information on each fixture will be released in due course.