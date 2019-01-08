Luton to face Owls next Tuesday with winners going to Chelsea

Luton Town will take on Sheffield Wednesday in their FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday, January 15.

The game will kick off at 7.45pm, with the winners heading to Premier League giants Chelsea in the fourth round.

Wednesday have been allocated the Oak Road Stand, while Hatters' Diamond season ticket holders can purchase their own seat plus two additional seats from today.

Season ticket holders can buy their own seat plus one additional seat from today, with Oak Road season ticket holders able to purchase two seats anywhere else in the ground.

Non-season ticket holder seats will be available on general sale from Wednesday, with unclaimed season ticket holders seats available on Friday.

Ticket prices are Adult (22-64): £22; Senior (O65) and Young Adult (19-21): £17; Golden Senior (O75) & U19: £14; U17: £8; U10: £5.