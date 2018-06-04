Luton to host Canaries in pre-season

Luton will take on Championship side Norwich City as part of their pre-season schedule for the 2018/19 League One campaign.

The Canaries, who finished 14th last season, will be the main attraction for Nathan Jones’ side, with Kevin Nolan’s Notts County team, defeated by Coventry City in the League Two play-offs, also visiting Kenilworth Road.

Local games with Hitchin, Bedford Town and St Albans are included, the latter played in honour of Saints volunteer Clive Churchhouse, who sadly died ahead of the scheduled fixture last season, plus a trip to Oxford City, while the Hatters will head out to Slovenia once more for a week’s training camp.

Full fixtures

Friday, July 6: Hitchin Town (A), 7pm.

Tuesday, July 17: Oxford City (A), 7.45pm.

Saturday, July 21: St Albans (A), 3pm.

Wednesday, July 25: Norwich City (H).

Saturday, July 28: Notts County (H).

Tuesday, July 31: Bedford Town (A), 7.45pm.