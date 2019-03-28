Luton to monitor midfielder Hong Wan

Luton will monitor midfielder Hong Wan after the youngster scored for Town during their 1-1 Central League clash with Plymouth Argyle this week.

Wan, who has been with Yeovil Town U18s this season where he was captain, had 90 minutes for Hatters on Tuesday afternoon, popping up with a late equaliser, converting Josh Neufville’s cross for the leveller.

He will now get an opportunity to impress Harford in the near future, with Town’s chief saying: “I haven’t actually seen him play in any of the games, but I will get a chance to see him as he’ll probably come and train with us over the coming weeks.

“I’ve had good feedback as Steve (Rutter, assistant manager) was at the game in midweek, so I've had feedback about the lad, we’ll monitor him and see where we are in a few weeks.”

Harford was hugely enthused with the efforts of the fledgling Luton side in earning a 1-1 draw against a Pilgrims outfit containing a vast number of first team professionals, including on-loan Luton defender Lloyd Jones.

He added: “It was a really young side against an experienced Plymouth team.

“I think some of their players had played over 600 league games, so the kids did well.

“They went down there, it was a good experience to play on a first team pitch, Home Park, so overall it was a good game for the kids and a good experience.”