Luton Town after a home draw in round two

Hatters boss Nathan Jones would love a non-League One side at Kenilworth Road in the FA Cup second round draw this evening.

The draw takes place at The Beveree, home of National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough, ahead of their first round tie against Oldham Athletic, at 7pm, with Luton ball number 35.

It will be conducted by former Middlesbrough and Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer and Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray.

After beating Wycombe 2-0 on Saturday to reach this stage, Jones said: “We look for a home draw and someone we haven’t played.

“There’s a good few sides in there, it’s a tough draw whoever we have.

“The FA Cup draw is always like that, at least we’re in the hat which is nice.”

Goalscorer Harry Cornick said: “It’s nice to keep in it and then once you get a big club it’s what every team in the lower division wants.

“So keep bringing it on, hopefully we get through to another round and get a big team.”

Meanwhile, Striker Elliot Lee, who was part of the Hatters team that played at Premier League Newcastle United last season in round three, added: “We’re all looking forward to it (the draw), we’re all excited.

“We’ve all got good memories last year of the FA Cup, so hopefully we get a good draw and we can continue in this cup.

“I really enjoy it so hopefully we can get another win.”

The second round is scheduled to take place over the weekend of Friday, November 30 and each winning club will receive £54,000 from The FA prize fund.

Full numbers: 1, AFC Wimbledon; 2, Maidstone United; 3, Ebbsfeet United or Cheltenham Town; 4, Hampton & Richmond Borough or Oldham Athletic; 5, Swindon Town; 6, Mansfield Town or Charlton Athletic; 7, Woking; 8, Scunthorpe United; 9, Sunderland; 10, Aldershot Town or Bradford City; 11, Grimsby Town; 12, Chorley or Doncaster Rovers; 13, Fleetwood Town; 14, Peterborough United; 15, Southport; 16, Plymouth Argyle; 17, Chesterfield or Billericay Town; 18, Lincoln City; 19, Barnet or Bristol Rovers; 20, Stockport County; 21, Bury; 22, Gillingham or Hartlepool United; 23, Oxford United or Forest Green Rivers; 24, Tranmere Rovers or Oxford City; 25, Accrington Stanley; 26, Barnsley; 27, Shrewsbury Town or Salford City; 28, Newport County; 29, Walsall; 30, Rochdale; 31, Solihull Moors; 32, Sutton United or Slough Town; 33, Guiseley; 34, Blackpool; 35, Luton Town; 36, Morecambe of FA Halifax Town; 37, Carlisle United; 38, Southend United or Crawley Town; 39, Portsmouth; 40, Wrexham.

