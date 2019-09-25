Luton Town confirm Section 106 signed for both Power Court and Newlands Park

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet has confirmed the club have finally completed the Section 106 agreement needed to start building at Power Court and Newlands Park.

The Hatters received planning permission for a new 17,500 stadium at Power Court and mixed use scheme in Newlands Park earlier this year, and have been finalising the agreement which makes a development proposal acceptable in planning terms.

Writing in his programme notes ahead of last night's Carabao Cup third round clash with Leicester City, Sweet revealed this had now been done, saying: "I have the pleasure in announcing that both Luton Council and we have now agreed and signed the Section 106 contracts for both Power Court and Newlands Park.

"This now means that our two planning applications, that are essential in facilitating our stadium relocation, will now be issued with a formal decision notice.

"We thank you for your patience in getting us to this stage; patience which will still be required as we ride any challenges that may come our way over the next six weeks and as we then move on to updating and refreshing our schemes since they were conceived for years ago.

"Once the ink dries on our decision notice I will communicate further details of what our next step are and what we can look to expect going forward."