Luton trio relishing opening friendly at Welwyn

Luton's trio of summer signings Martin Cranie, Brendan Galloway and Ryan Tunnicliffe are all looking forward to getting their first taste of match action for the Hatters at Welwyn Garden City this afternoon.

Town head to their Evo-Stick Southern League East opponents at 3pm for the opening match of new manager Grame Jones' reign.

Cranie, who joined on a free from Sheffield United, said: "Especially after a long break, everyone needs match fitness.

"It’s different to training, the intensity, so I’m not sure what the plans are, but more likely than not we'll get 45 minutes each, get the legs working and get match sharpness.

"The games in pre-season are important for everyone."

Midfielder Tunnicliffe is another relishing the chance to get some early minutes under his belt, saying: "I think my last game was the fifth of May, and as a footballer you just want to play games.

"So I can’t wait to get the boots on and have a game Saturday."

Town then head off to Slovenia on Sunday for a training camp, as Galloway added: "We're going to Slovenia, so it will be good getting to spend more time with the lads, getting to know each other.

"It will be hard, as the last two days have been, really hard, but it’s been good, I’ve enjoyed it so far and it’s going to be a good pre-season."