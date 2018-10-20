Luton unsure over seriousness of Potts' injury

Luton chief Nathan Jones wasn't sure just how bad Dan Potts' groin injury was after the full back was stretchered off against Walsall this afternoon.

Moments before half time and Luton leading 1-0, the defender went down in agony clutching his leg, with a stretcher called for and James Justin on in his place.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: "It is a groin injury, I don’t know how serious, I don’t know how bad, don't know what exactly it is, but it's a blow as he is important to us.

"But the strength of squad we have, you lose Dan Potts, you bring James Justin in, so it's a luxury that not many have, but we have.

"I thought he was outstanding, when we bring James on for Dan Potts, it doesn't weaken us in anyway, it just gives us something different and he showed that second half."

With Alan Sheehan also on the bench, Jones admitted he might have been tempted to bring on Town's club captain had his side been further in front.

He added: "I think if it had been later on then we might have done that, if we'd have been 2-0 up, then we probably just needed that little bit of security.

"But it was so early in the game, we still wanted that impetus, still wanted to go on the front foot, and James is slightly more that than Sheehan, without being disrespectful, it's just their characteristic, but I think it was the right decision and think he was excellent."