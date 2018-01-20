Luton youngster loaned to Canaries

Luton Town youngster Jack James has moved to Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division side Hitchin Town on work experience.

The 17-year-old, who made an impressive first team debut as a second half substitute against Spurs U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy earlier in the season, will gain valuable first team experience with the Canaries.

He replaces team-mate Kavan Cotter, who made 30 appearances during his spell at Top Field this campaign, but is now back with the Hatters.

James could made his Hitchin debut in this afternoon's trip to Stratford Town.

Luton also have recently sent out Aaron Jarvis and Harry Isted on loan to Boreham Wood and Chesham United respectively, while U18 Michael Shamalo is at Barton Rovers.